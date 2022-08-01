Austin Pets Alive! still looking for foster homes amid staffing shortage

Nine dogs are still in need of temporary homes. Here's how you can help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) said it was still asking the Central Texas community to foster dogs and puppies as the organization struggles with a COVID-19-related staffing shortage.

APA! needed 50 dogs to be fostered and picked up this week, with nine of those dogs adopted and 32 placed in short-term foster homes by late Friday. That still leaves nine pets needing foster homes.

"With so much exposure to COVID over the holidays in so many communities, many staff are out," said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive! "We are desperate for homes for 50 dogs of all different ages and sizes in need of being cared for so the unexposed dog care staff and volunteers can take care of the remaining pets on campus."

The organization said that by providing temporary foster care for the remaining dogs the staff and volunteers available will be able to provide the necessary care while staff members recover from the virus.

APA! said it is working to reach out to potential fosters and make arrangements for the remaining pets until staffing levels return to normal. New and existing fosters are welcome during the emergency situation.

Those interested in providing a dog with a temporary home are asked to fill out this form.