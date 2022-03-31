x
Dozens of dogs scheduled to be put down get a second chance with help of Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! partnered with Dog is My CoPilot and Cuddly.com for the rescue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Around 50 dogs are getting a second chance at life, thanks to an early-morning transport coordinated by Austin Pets Alive!, Dog is My CoPilot and Cuddly.com.

Dogs from nine other Texas-based shelters were being taken care of by Austin Pets Alive! volunteers and staff. The dogs were set to be euthanized at other shelters but were taken to Austin to get health certifications and another opportunity to find their forever homes.

Later on Wednesday, the dogs will be taken to Million Air airport and then they will board a Dog Is My CoPilot flight. The dogs will then head to animal shelters in Idaho, Colorado and Washington.

Austin Pets Alive! said this effort was made possible because of donations and support for a lifesaving statewide transport program due to the generosity of Cuddly.com.

With the help of volunteer pilots, Dog is My CoPilot flies animals to safety from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers around the country. Meanwhile, Cuddly.com is a fundraising campaign site that allows animal rescuers to create fundraisers and wishlists to support animals in their care.

