10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin

Austin Pets Alive! said it is hoping to find foster homes for the dogs within the next 24 hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin.

The dogs, including Opie, Herb and Hershey's Kiss, would have been euthanized. Local nonprofit animal shelter Austin Pets Alive! said it is working to find temporary homes for the dogs.

If you are able to be a short-term foster for these dogs, you are asked to please email helpadog@austinpetsalive.org.

