Austin Pets Alive! asking for donations after kennels flood over Memorial Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA) is in need of kennel donations after many of theirs were flooded due to storms over Memorial Day weekend.
On Sunday, May 24, staff members and volunteers had to move dogs out of their flooded kennels to a safer location at a nearby barn. Employees did this so they could pump out all of the water in the kennels.
The people onsite did quick work in the rain to move these pups to higher ground while pumping water out and away from the affected kennels. Due to the quick work from the APA! team, the dogs were moved to safety before the floodwater reached their kennels.
The APA team said they need donations in order to prepare for severe weather, as there is more rain is expected for the rest of the week.
In a Facebook post, APA! explained their unique challenges on weeks with rain like this, and how they could use the community’s help to aid in both their equipment and staffing needs to prevent our facility from flooding. You can donate online here.
