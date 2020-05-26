Austin Pets Alive! asking for donations after kennels flood over Memorial Day weekend

Last night, many of the kennels at Austin Pets Alive! flooded due to the storms, and currently the APA! team is preparing for more flooding as rain is projected for at least the next couple days. Thanks to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, dogs were moved to safety before the floodwaters reached their kennels. The people onsite did quick work in the rain to move these pups to higher ground while pumping water out and away from the affected kennels. APA! faces unique challenges on weeks with rain like this, and could use the community’s help to aid in both our equipment and staffing needs to prevent our facility from flooding. Thank you as always for your support!