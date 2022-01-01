Austin Pets Alive! hosting 'pawjama pawty' on Sunday

The adoption event starts at 10 a.m. with $22 adoption fees.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is hosting an adoption event Sunday, Jan. 2 in an effort to finds forever homes for dogs and cats.

The "pawjama pawty" starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. at both the APA! locations. Adoptions will cost only $22.

APA! said it has more than 1,000 pets in its care right now, and that some will be waking up Sunday morning to a cold kennel at its Town Lake Animal Center. Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will all be up for adoption.

Town Lake Animal Center is located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez and Tarrytown Cat Adoption Center is at 3106 Windsor Road.

