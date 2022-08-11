Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies following mothers' heat-related deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) took in 19 puppies Wednesday evening after their mothers, who were left outside, died from the intense heat.
The puppies, all roughly two months old and named after food, include Parmesan, Brie, Soft Serve and Gelato. The shelter needs fosters and adopters to give these puppies, as well as countless others, new homes.
Interested animal lovers can find information on fostering and all available dogs on APA! website.
In a release Wednesday, APA! urged all pet owners to keep their dogs inside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., to carry lots of water on walks and to never leave a pet alone in a car.
APA! is located on West Cesar Chavez Street and operates from noon to 6 p.m. every day.
