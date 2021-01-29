Austin Human Society food pantry event to help pet parents

The Austin Humane Society will be distributing thousands of pounds of food to pet parents at a drive-thru event on Saturday, Feb. 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — This pandemic has created lots of challenges for many, including pet parents.

This is why the Austin Humane Society will be helping by distributing thousands of pounds of food to pet parents at a drive-thru event on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the shelter at 124 W. Anderson Lane and run until 12 p.m. It is first come, first served.

Upon arriving, guests are asked to enter the shelter parking lot from Georgian Drive and follow the signs to enter the drive-thru. Attendees will remain in their cars while Austin Human Society staff and volunteers provide contactless delivery of the pet food.

More information, as well as a map of the shelter entrances, can be found on the Austin Humane Society website.

The event is made possible through a partnership with H-E-B and the Lola Wright Foundation.

Through previous events, Austin Human Society has distributed more than 54,000 pounds of pet food to date. It hopes to serve hundreds of additional families at the event on Feb. 13.