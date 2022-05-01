Austin FC honorary mascot finds 'furever' home 🐕

Amylynne said RayRay's favorite things include walks, sunbathing, napping and cuddles.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC got the win Saturday and so did one of the team's honorary mascots.

Austin FC's honorary mascot for the home game against Vancouver, RayRay, was recently adopted, according to Austin Pets Alive!. RayRay is the first mascot of the season to find a forever home. He was adopted by Amylynne, an Austinite.

Amylynne said RayRay's favorite things include walks, sunbathing, napping and cuddles.

He came into the care of APA! in 2019 after the Austin Police Department received a call that he was abandoned in a home as his previous family moved out and left him behind. He was then taken to the Austin Animal Center and then to APA!

RayRay went to an adoptive home, but that owner returned him when she had to move.

In the past two months, RayRay made appearances at SXSW and then as Austin FC's honorary mascot before being adopted.

Last season, all 18 of Austin FC's mascots were adopted from APA!. To find out more about mascots, check out APA!'s website.

