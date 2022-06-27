5 local animal shelters hosting area-wide adoption event on Saturday

Austin Pets Alive!, the Austin Animal Center and the Austin Humane Society are among the participants.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Five Austin-area animal shelters will host adoption specials on Saturday, July 2, in an effort to find forever homes for animals suffering from record-breaking heat and overcrowding.

Shelters say the scorching temperatures are diminishing their animals' quality of life, and they are in need of adopters and fosters. Shelters such as the Austin Animal Center are also dealing with overcrowding, leading them to place dog kennels in their conference room.

"The City of Austin is the largest and longest running no-kill city in the nation," Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hayden-Howard said. "That is in large part because of our unique relationship between our municipal shelter and nonprofit partners in and around Austin."

"I am hoping by this time next week, we will have some exciting news to share with you about the number of animals that have been adopted and are no longer in kennels," Hayden-Howard said.

Just last week, the Austin Animal Center waived adoption fees until further notice and held two special adoption events.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube