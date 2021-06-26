Austin Animal Center in desperate need of adoptions, fees waived

The center posted a video on their Instagram this week showing animals being placed in make-shift spaces as kennels are filled

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center is in desperate need of adoptions right now.

They are in a state of crisis, having more dogs and cats than they have kennels for. All adoption fees at the center are currently waived as an incentive to encourage people to rescue.

Earlier this week the center posted a video on Instagram showing they are having to get creative when finding places to keep the animals since they are running out of kennel space.

Other shelters across town are facing similar overflow including Austin Pets Alive. The non-profit takes on animals from Austin Animal Center who may need extra medical care. Right now APA has over 1,000 animals ready to be fostered or adopted.

KVUE spoke with an Austin resident who is looking to adopt a dog this weekend to try to help alleviate this issue.

"There's plenty of pups that need a good home so going somewhere like a breeder. Why not come here and give the perfect dog a good home?" said Chris Mcghee. "I've adopted in the past and I feel like adopted pets know they're adopted and they always turn out to be the best ones."

Austin Animal Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Austin Pets Alive is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.