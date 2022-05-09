Austin Animal Center asks for emergency short-term fosters as heatwave hits

“We need your help getting at least 20 medium/large dogs into short-term foster homes TODAY!” the shelter said on Monday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center (AAC) is asking for the public’s help to get at least 20 medium and large dogs into short-term foster homes immediately as temperatures soar this week in Central Texas.

The shelter said it has 312 medium and large dogs onsite and no other place to put them. With temperatures this week expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s, AAC said it has no humane options to house incoming dogs.

“We need your help getting at least 20 medium/large dogs into short-term foster homes TODAY!” the shelter wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

Staff are standing by until 6 p.m. on Monday to help onboard fosters and find the right match. The shelter is asking for a minimum of a one-week commitment.

AAC is most in need of foster homes that can keep a dog separate from other dogs, but it does have dog-friendly pups as well.

If you can help, AAC asks you visit the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop.