Animal shelters preparing for spike in intakes due to fireworks

AUSTIN, Texas — You may plan to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks, but local animal shelters are preparing to see a spike in pet intakes this weekend - thanks to all those loud booms.
A lot of local animal shelters are over-capacity right now, so they're asking anyone who finds a lost pet to try and find the owner themselves, before bringing the animal to a shelter.
Local first responders can help with that as all 51 of Austin's fire stations have microchip scanners now. So, if you find a lost pet, take it to any Austin Fire Station to see if it's microchipped.
Five local shelters will host adoption events on July 2 in an effort to find forever homes for animals suffering from record-breaking heat and overcrowding. Austin Pets Alive!, the Austin Animal Center, the Austin Humane Society, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Georgetown Animal Shelter will all participate in the area-wide adoption event.
