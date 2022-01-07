Animal shelters preparing for spike in intakes due to fireworks

If you find a pet you can take it to an Austin fire station to see if it's microchipped.

AUSTIN, Texas — You may plan to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks, but local animal shelters are preparing to see a spike in pet intakes this weekend - thanks to all those loud booms.

A lot of local animal shelters are over-capacity right now, so they're asking anyone who finds a lost pet to try and find the owner themselves, before bringing the animal to a shelter.

Local first responders can help with that as all 51 of Austin's fire stations have microchip scanners now. So, if you find a lost pet, take it to any Austin Fire Station to see if it's microchipped.

