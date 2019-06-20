AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center is asking the public for help locating four dogs who they believe may have been stolen.

The center said Lilly, Dmitri, Rex and Jeff were not accounted for during their nightly inventory. Lilly and Dmitri were discovered missing on June 13 and Rex and Jeff were noted missing on June 17.

Here's a photo of the dogs.

Austin Animal Center

From left to right:

Lilly is a 1-year-old blue Pitbull and Staffordshire mix

Dmitri is a 2-year-old male that weighs about 44 pounds

Rex is a 2-year-old brown Staffordshire and Pitbull mix

Jeff is 2 years old and roughly 69 pounds

While the staff is investigating possible outcomes such as transfers to other rescues or foster replacement, the dogs are missing and presumed to be stolen, the center said.

The center said a report has been filed with the Austin Police Department.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 311.

