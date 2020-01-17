TEXAS, USA — If someone told you that you could get married at Whataburger, would you do it?

Well, if you answered yes, keep reading.

The orange-and-white chain is allowing couples to tie the knot or renew their vows on Valentine's Day at a Whataburger restaurant in six cities across the Lone Star State.

The cities include:

San Antonio

College Station

Corpus Christi

Houston

Grand Prairie

Fort Worth

The company says all costs will be covered, excluding travel.

So what's the salted caramel flavored icing on the cake? One of the couples will win $5,000.

“Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans," said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President.

The "Whatawedding" includes:

Whataburger meal (couples get to order their favorites off the menu)

Photographer

Select number of guests

Orange and white decorations

Officiant

The company says the winning couple in Corpus Christi will receive all of the above, plus an upgraded floral and video package.

So, you've read all the details. And you're probably wondering how to enter. Don't worry, we have the information here.

Grab your orange bowtie and your vanilla shake colored wedding dress for the big day.

