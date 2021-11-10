KVUE Profiles: Joe's Bakery

Pan dulce, por favor! KVUE spoke to the family behind Joe's Bakery about their journey from baking out their kitchen to becoming an East Austin staple.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, KVUE visited the legendary Joe’s Bakery and sat down with the family whose humble beginnings turned into a dynasty serving Austin for more than 75 years.

“Joe’s Bakery is my grandfather’s dream and my grandmother’s unconditional love of my grandfather’s dream,” said Regina-Leslie Estrada, director of operations for Joe's Bakery.

What started in the family’s kitchen soon grew into the iconic storefront in East Austin. But the road getting there wasn’t an easy one.

“My dad went through a lot of stuff. I mean, I can’t imagine all the racial problems,” said Rose Ann Maciel, president of Joe’s Bakery.

Her father, Joe, used to attend meeting with other Latino leaders in Austin just to try and have his voice heard.

“Some of the stories he used to say, the way people would treat him – but he never gave up. He was persistent. He wasn’t going to give up on his dream,” Maciel said.

That persistence paid off and the family became well-known in Austin. From Texas Football Coach Darrell Royal to civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, so many people have since dined at Joe’s Bakery.

It’s not only a family business but also a business that strives to represent the family's Hispanic heritage. From the music to the food to the values. The family is proud of their humble beginnings and plans to continue serving up authenticity to all of Austin.

“We came from a family that didn’t have a lot, but they made do with they had available. So, to be successful, in our own minds, is just to make sure we are keeping true to that family tradition,” Estrada said.

To learn more about the family’s history and plan your visit, follow Joe’s Bakery on Instagram.