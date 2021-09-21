KVUE Profiles: DOERS Vodka

The Aguilar family is a family of doers, determined to make their own path in the vodka industry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Salud! A toast to a family of doers representing their culture through their American dream.

As KVUE celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we met with the Aguilar family, who was determined to make their own path in the vodka industry.

“We realized there was no representation for the Latino community,” said Master Distiller Sam Aguilar II with DOERS Vodka.

“So, we made it our mission to make the best vodka in the United States and the world that would not only represent the American pride, but also the Latin culture and for all the immigrants that came to this country and who work hard for our families,” added Founder Arianna Ixcaragua.

Motivated by their strong sense of family and honoring their parents’ immigrants stories, the whole family came together to create something completely different – the very first Latino-inspired vodka in the U.S. using sacred corn.

“DOERS is the perfect representation of our culture because even something as simple as saying ‘Hecho De Maiz’ on the bottle, to me is so important,” said Director of Operations Soliel Aguilar.

DOERS Vodka is pouring Austin a shot of inspiration, determination and, most importantly, the strong sense of familia.

“I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to do this and I’m also very proud of my family,” said Creative Director Inne Aguilar.

“It is challenging but that’s why they call it the American dream, and this is our American dream,” said El Presidente Sam Aguilar.

You can support DOERS Vodka and learn more about their story by following them on Instagram.