KVUE Profiles: Con Mi MADRE

Con Mi MADRE, a local nonprofit, believes investing in Latinas means investing in the future.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, KVUE met with Con Mi MADRE, an Austin nonprofit whose sole purpose is to help Latinas and their mothers succeed in life.

Con Mi MADRE, which translates to "with my mother," was founded in 1992 based on an unfortunate statistic.

“A Latina girl that came from a low-income family had less than a 1% chance of graduating from college,” Executive Director Johanna Moya Fábregas said.

Since its inception, the nonprofit has assisted over 3,000 teams in beating that statistic. Their secret is simple.

“There weren’t any programs that involved mothers in the way that we do, and the success of the program is anchored in that engagement in fostering that mother-daughter bond,” Fábregas said.

“I saw that not only were they helping me like, as a student, but they were also helping my mom understand why college is so important. So, that’s why I really like Con Mi MADRE,” Success Program Participant Yoselin Medrano said.

Going beyond just helping Latinas, the program also encourages them to embrace their heritage.

“They don’t have to check their culture at the door. We empower them for who they are. We celebrate their culture,” Fábregas said.

You can support Con Mi MADRE and learn more about the nonprofit by following them on Instagram.