PLANO, Texas — Wednesday's flyover by the Blue Angels carries an extra special significance for Rick and Michelle Rickoff of Plano.

"He is our angel," Rick said. "Just emotions...happy, happy emotions because it hits so close to home."

Their nephew and godson Cary will pilot one of the F/A-18s that is scheduled to fly over Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday at 11am. The 35-minute flight tribute is for frontline workers during this coronavirus outbreak.

The flight path through North Texas first starts at Baylor Medical in McKinney and then down to Dallas and to Fort Worth.

"He was a risk-taker, he had no fears. A very adventurous child," Rick said.

Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is stationed out of Pensacola, Fla. The Rickoffs said their godson will serve three years with the Blue Angels.

"He is number six and in the formation, he will be in the back right," Michelle said.

Michelle works at Medical City Plano as a speech pathologist. This flyover is for healthcare workers like her. But Michelle is quick to mention that there are hard workers everywhere during this outbreak, from first responders to hospital personnel to pilots of the Blue Angels.

"It's a tribute to look up and look down to see how hard-working everybody is," said Michelle.

Michelle and Rick live just three miles off the flight path the jets will take so they'll drive to get a better view on Wednesday.

"Every time we watch him I cannot believe he is one of those pilots up there. It just takes your breath away," Rick said.

