'El Grito' | Mexico's Independence Day on Sept. 16 celebrates freedom

Día de la Independencia celebrates Mexico's freedom from Spain after the September 16, 1810 uprising that launched an 11-year war.

HOUSTON — It's one of Mexico's most important holidays and is celebrated by Mexicans and Mexican descendants worldwide.

'El Grito'

Mexican Independence Day is often referred to as “El Grito” or “El Grito de Independencia,” a tribute to the battle cry that launched a rebellion in 1810.

Like America's 4th of July, the celebration of freedom is a giant fiesta with colorful parades, parties and family gatherings featuring food and fireworks. Communities around the world mark the holiday.

It's not Cinco de Mayo

In America, the holiday is often confused with Cinco de May and incorrectly referred to as Mexico's Independence Day.

Instead, May 5 commemorates the Mexican army's surprise victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It's a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, but it's popular in America and celebrated with parties and plenty of Tex-Mex and margaritas.

The fight for independence

'El Grito' dates back to the 1800s when the country was yearning for freedom from Spain after being forced into slavery for more than 300 years.

After the French invaded Spain in 1808, the Mexicans saw an opportunity to break away from Spanish rule. Secret societies were formed where members began promoting independence and hatching plans to attack the enemy.

Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla

Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla is considered the father of Mexican independence.

The priest in Dolores, Guanajuato was passionate about restoring the rights of all Mexicans and belonged to one of the secret societies. After several members were arrested by Spaniards in September 1810, Hidalgo rallied the townspeople to fight back the night of Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, Hidalgo rang the church bell in Dolores to announce a revolution for freedom, and the war against Spain was declared.

Hidalgo's battle cry was dubbed "El Grito de Dolores" and "El Grito de Independencia."

Along with the Mexican army, the war was supported by a troop of Native Americans and peasants. They successfully took control of several major cities before reaching Mexico City.

Hidalgo's legacy

After months of fighting, Hidalgo's battle-weary and the depleted army began to collapse. In January 1811, the priest tried to flee to the United States but was captured and executed by a firing squad.

The war went on for 11 more years after Hidalgo's death.

Another army had already emerged by that time and they continued the fight commanded by Jose Maria Morelos, a student of Hidalgo in the Colegio de San Nicolas.

Ignacio Allende, Mariano Abasolo, and many others helped lead the movement until victory was declared.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Mexican Independence Day is part of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, which celebrates the history and culture of Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Spain.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 when Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua celebrate their independence.