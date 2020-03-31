AUSTIN, Texas — Trying to balance everything, including schoolwork, during the coronavirus pandemic can be pretty tough on parents.

KVUE reached out to local mom, Amanda Allen, for her advice.

Here's what she had to say:

1. Make schedules, but be flexible.

"Allow for the schedule to run for at least two days and then make adjustments. Sometimes, you leave too much time and the kiddos are looking for something to do until the next activity. Or the opposite, you didn't allow enough time for something and now the schedule is running behind. So, evaluate the schedule, make adjustments, be flexible."

2. Have a realistic start time and bedtime.

"Right now, we're allowing for our kiddos to stay up later. Our schedule starts at 10 a.m. If you're not a morning person or the kiddos are not morning people, the schedule does not have to start at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m."

3. Make each child their own schedule.

"I would also recommend an age-appropriate length of time that the schedule goes."

Smaller kids don't have to go an entire eight hours, Allen said. A rotating schedule allows each kid to be independent.

4. Utilize incentives.

"Whether that is a treat on Friday or having treasures of toys that get to be picked after a certain task is completed, but make sure to provide an incentive."

Allen added that The Dollar Tree can be a great resource for affordable incentives.

5. Teach them life skills.

"We're learning about careers, salaries, budgets, credit cards and nutrition."

Good luck, parents!

