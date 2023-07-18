Psychologist shares tips to help parents manage busy summer schedules

What can parents do to stay sane while trying to manage kids' summer schedules? A psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic shared some tips.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents have a lot more on their plates during the summer, juggling kids' camps and activities on top of their own jobs and daily responsibilities.

It can quickly become overwhelming. So, what can parents do to stay sane while trying to manage summer schedules?

Dr. Dawn Potter, a psychologist for the Cleveland Clinic, said parents should have a broad plan for summer and then take it week by week, making changes as needed.

Parents should also not feel pressured to follow a strict schedule with their kids, and they shouldn't feel bad if they have to say "no" to things.

It's also OK to ask for help. Potter said she know some parents may feel guilty about asking, but they shouldn't.

"Sometimes, people feel like they don't want to impose on people or that they should be able to do it all. Like, 'I should be able to do this, these are my kids. I should be able to manage it.' Or 'I don't want to burden somebody, they're busy too.' And we need to remember people can say no to us. So, if we never ask, then we never give that person the opportunity to decide for themselves," Potter said.

She said if you're a parent and you notice your stress or anxiety doesn't seem to be getting better with time, she recommends speaking with a mental health professional.