NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock boy just won a lot of green for his green thumb.

Marshall Furqueron of Ridge Road Elementary in North Little Rock was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for a cabbage he grew.

The scholarship is from the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program, where 3rd graders around the country try to grow the biggest and prettiest cabbage.