Did you start a new Christmas tradition because of COVID-19? We spoke with some locals who did

Because of the pandemic, many people are staying home this year and creating new traditions to celebrate the holiday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the holidays for all of us, forcing many to switch up their family traditions this Christmas. KVUE asked last-minute shoppers what new traditions they started this year that will always be cherished.

"Well, we got our first Christmas tree, just the two of us, and we are going to make a prime rib and have a wholesome dinner," said Seth Beltran as he hugged his partner, Marshall Moulis.

"Two of our kids recently relocated to Austin from Southern California," said Alan Docherty. "Because of the pandemic, we drove 22 hours to get here so we wouldn’t expose ourselves before seeing the kids. I call that a new tradition."

Docherty laughed as his wife murmured, "Hopefully the last time."

"We kind of reenacted an old one," said Dyanne Williams as she stood with her husband, Stan Williams. "We got out a Christmas tree that hadn’t seen daylight since 2013 and all of the Christmas trimming that hadn’t seen daylight in seven years, so that was great."

"We typically go to Wisconsin," said Stan Williams.

While pumping gas, Aman Arora said it has been a while since he has seen his family, so they are moving Christmas outside.

"We are going to set up everything on our patio and have a feast," said Arora.

Joe Greenfield said they decorated a lot more this year.

"Before we hadn’t decorated much," said Greenfield, "very little decoration if much at all. This year we have a tree and added ornaments and little houses and things to spruce up around the house."

As the saying goes, you have to work with what you got. These are great examples of people finding happiness during a hard time.

It's Christmas and so many families including the ones pictured, have started new Christmas traditions because of Covid-19.🌲



Some families are cooking fancier smaller meals, some decorating for the first time while others drove almost a day to avoid flying. @KVUE #atx pic.twitter.com/hsNOJG66M1 — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) December 25, 2020