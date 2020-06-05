AUSTIN, Texas — Mother's Day seems to sneak up on us every year, but the holiday seemed especially sneaky this year. If you're looking to create something that your mom would love, or if you're a mom looking for some crafts to do with your kids, KVUE has got you covered!

KVUE has steps for two crafts: a family handprint keepsake and a personalized mug.

Family Handprint Keepsake

What you need:

A frame, which can be found at dollar stores.

Colored paper. This could be cardboard paper, a magazine, wrapping paper, newspaper. Whatever you have, really. Use what you have or find some at the dollar store.

Scissors.

Tape or glue stick.

Markers (optional).

A pencil.

The Steps:

Trace your hands on the backside of your chosen paper. Cut out your paper hands. Tape or glue-stick them onto paper that will fit your frame. Write a title or names or the date (optional). Put it in the frame. Gift it, or hang it for the world to see.

Some notes:

If you are using wrapping paper or magazine pages, use tape to hold the hands in place and then put the glass from the frame on top. If you use liquid glue it will wrinkle your paper.

Personalized Mug

What you need:

Oil-based markers. We used Art Deco, but Sharpie also makes these markers.

Ceramic mug. The can be found at dollar stores.

The Steps:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Clean your mug. Using oil-based markers, draw on your mug. Get creative. Put the mug in the oven for 20 minutes. Get your gorgeous mug out of the oven, but be careful, it will be hot.

Some notes:

Don't use regular sharpies or water-based markers. Your drawing will go away when you wash it. (Unless you are only using your mug for holding items like makeup brushes, and don't need to wash it.)

The mugs are not dishwasher safe, so hand wash only.

