AUSTIN, Texas — Homebuilder Meritage Homes has announced that they expect to start construction on more than 250 approved homesites in October.

The Easton Park subdivision in southeast Austin is a 1,500-acre community located 12 miles from Downtown Austin and eight miles from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The community will feature five floorplans ranging from 1,495 to 2,047 square feet, and will all be two stories. Prices for the homes will range from the $230s to the $250s.

Del Valle ISD's newest school, Newton Collins Elementary, is located within the neighborhood.

Included in the community's amenities is access to The Union, Easton Park's amenity center, which features a pool, fitness facility, outdoor fireplaces, lounges and more.

The floorplans feature covered outdoor living spaces, walk-in showers with dual sinks in the master bathrooms, open living spaces with kitchen islands and designer selected finishes with stainless steel appliances.

The homes will be built using energy-efficient practices and will feature energy-efficient appliances and home products.

