How to create a masterpiece by melting crayons

Follow these simple steps to create homemade art with your kids.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. It can seem even more difficult right now. The kids are home, and it can be hard to find ways to entertain them. We are here to help!

Follow these steps to create a homemade, one-of-a-kind art piece with your kids. You don't need much to create this craft, either.

This project does include a little heat, so it's probably best to help your kids out if they are younger.

If you don't want to buy brand-new crayons for this project, you don't have to. You can definitely use crayons that are on their last leg. For one of our pieces, we took the wrappers off of used crayons.

One more note before we get into what you need: Do not use dollar-store crayons. We tried and failed. They didn't melt. The tops just fell off. Crayola crayons worked great.

Here's what you need:

Canvas

Crayons

Hot glue gun

Hairdryer

Step one:

Heat your glue gun, and while it's heating up, arrange your crayons. We did a rainbow, but some people like to do gradients of colors, or all different shades of the same color. You are the artist!

Step two:

We cut our crayons because we were using a small canvas and didn't want the crayons to take up the entire space, but cutting the crayons is optional. Hot glue your crayons into place.

Step three:

Use your hairdryer to melt the crayons. It takes a little time, and your arms might get tired. My daughter and I took turns, and that seemed to work for us. Once the crayons start melting, you can use the hairdryer to control where the drip happens.

Step four:

After you're satisfied with the look, let your masterpiece dry. They dry very fast.