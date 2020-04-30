AUSTIN, Texas — While restaurants and retailers are rejoicing as they get to open their doors on Friday, local salons are waiting to hear their name called.

But not all cosmetology businesses are having to wait, as local medspas were given the green light to open on May 1.

A longtime plastic surgeon in Austin, Dr. Kimberly Walden owns two medspas in the area and explained why she's allowed to open her doors.

"Basically what has happened is Gov. Abbott has relaxed some of the restrictions on elective non-urgent surgery in accredited office surgery centers, and that will be effective May 1," said Dr. Walden.

Offering Botox and fillers, among other services, Dr. Walden said they have a strict plan for how they'll start seeing patients.

"When you come in the door, we'll give you hand sanitizer, a temperature check at the door. If it's 100 degrees or higher, we'll ask you to reschedule, and there's some screening questions about recent travel," said Dr. Walden.

Having to wait, and then wait a little more, Dzung Pham, manager of Bliss Nail Bar in Round Rock, said they too were hoping to get the go-ahead to open on May 1.

"It's a tough pill to swallow but, you know, we're not going to try to be fussing or get fined or anything like that," said Pham.

Hearing that local medspas are open for business starting Friday, Pham said he feels nail salons would also be able to open if allowed.

"If you can be that up close to a client, I don't see what's the difference between that and people getting manicure and pedicure," said Pham.

He said they are hopeful to be open for business again as of May 18.

