Made by Mariel: Office renovation reveal

Watch all the pieces of our office renovation come together.

AUSTIN, Texas — Renovating a space in your home can be intimidating and overwhelming. The last day makes it all worth it. The last few weeks we have been working on small parts of the office – adding an accent wall, building DIY shelves and prepping wall sconces.

It is time to put it all together!

Here is what you need:

Mounting hardware

Level

Drill

Stud finder

Painter's tape

Instructions:

Let's talk about the steps. Keep in mind this is specific for our space, yours may be a little different.

1. Add cabinets into the lower space of the accent wall for added storage.

2. Use painter's tape to determine where shelves will be. Take the stud finder to find and mark studs. Add mounting hardware to studs. Make sure to level several times before drilling in the second mount.

3. Repeat for desired shelves and sconces.

4. (extra) To add vertical slats, stain 1"x3" pieces of wood and cut to desired length. Add to the wall using a nail gun or finishing nails.

5. Now decorate! When adding decor to multiple shelves, there is no clear rule. I like to make sure that it looks balanced.

Enjoy!

