Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds hopes Austinites will shop local this Halloween

The South Congress shop has a large variety of costumes to rent or buy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is not canceled, and if you're looking for a costume, Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds might just be the spot – a South Congress staple and a place that's just as quirky outside as it is inside.

The store has been open since 1984. Jerry Durham, the store manager, said business has been a bit slower in 2020.

"We shut our doors and didn’t do any business, starting March 17 I think was our first date doing that," said Durham.

They slowly reopened, starting with curbside service, then by appointments only. Durham said it has been a challenge, but they are happy to welcome people back into the store.

Even though the store is open, it's been a battle between them and online shopping.

"We know that we are always going to compete against online retailers and things like that, but we really try to give people an experience that makes them want to come to us and not just shop online, which is is challenging this time of year, this year in particular, because so many people are apprehensive to come out in public, understandably so," said Durham.

If you've not been to Lucy in Disguise, one thing to know is they'll have you covered from head to toe.

Durham said, "We really pride ourselves. I'm trying to have everything that you would need to go as big as you want with a costume."

Everything is available to purchase, and items they can clean are available to rent.

"I know that renting in the midst of a pandemic seems bizarre. But we have always prided ourselves on sending everything through cleaning. We have our own cleaning crew here on site that we employ year round," explained Durham.

No matter how you celebrate Halloween, either with a Zoom costume contest or at home with your family, the staff at Lucy in Disguise hope Austinites will shop local.

"We definitely recognize that the reason we've been able to stay in business for so long is because of the local support and the local love for us, and we're so appreciative of it."