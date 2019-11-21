AUSTIN, Texas — Becky Nichols will spend the next several days measuring and weighing ingredients as she bakes dozens of pies.

"That's how you get it [to] be accurate, is you weigh it," Nichols said.

On Wednesday, Nichols started baking as part of Teacher Appreciation Day for the Eanes School District. The money raised goes toward a foundation close to her heart.

"We do Thanksgiving meals for patient families from the Children's Blood and Cancer Center, who might not otherwise have a meal," she said.

Something she knows about firsthand.

"I know what it feels like to be the mom of a child going through treatment, and I know I remember how scary it was and how things we take for granted every day, things that we think are so simple are not simple when your whole family is going through a crisis like that," she said.

RELATED:

Biracial Austin woman hopes to find bone marrow match so she can go back to UT

After beating cancer, Texas basketball's Andrew Jones sets career-high in return to action

Nichols' daughter, Libbie, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. She lost her battle with cancer in 2004 at age 5.

Two years later, Nichols started the Loving Libbie Memorial Foundation, which delivers comfort food to families going through the fight of their lives.

"So, it's kind of important," Nichols said.

Adding to her packed schedule, Nichols decided to take pre-orders for her popular pies for Thanksgiving. Pre-orders started Nov. 14 and run until Nov. 23. Pick up for the Thanksgiving pies is Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The extra money Nichols will earn from those extra pies will mean more meals for families.

"So, I just got really busy and stay really busy on purpose," Nichols said.

Through it all, Libbie is always on her mind.

"If I could have her back, we would not be standing here. But that's not the way it works, so I'm going to do something that makes me feel like I'm with her then," Nichols said, fighting back tears.

Nichols doesn't want to stop. She said she knows she is meant to grow the Loving Libbie Memorial Foundation. This year, the foundation will donate over 8,000 servings of their popular mac and cheese, which can be bought at HEB.

KVUE's Jenni Lee shared her experience on Facebook Live.

WATCH: Cancer patients turn to creative expression

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

At least 1 arrested in Trump protests ahead of his tour at Austin Apple facility

President Donald Trump visited Apple manufacturing facilities in Austin

President Trump addresses impeachment hearing during Austin trip

Apple breaks ground on $1B Austin campus, begins production on new Mac Pros