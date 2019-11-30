JOHNSON CITY, Texas — Johnson City is celebrating 30 years of Lights Spectacular, a light display that turns the quiet town into what they call the “twinkliest town in the Hill Country.” Nearly 2.5 million lights are used for the display.

The festival happens every night until Jan. 5, and features Santa, carriage rides, hayrides, music, food and more.

“We like to make sure that everybody knows what it’s like to be in a small town in Texas at Christmas time,” says Dawn Capra, a Lights Spectacular committee member.

She says they meet in February to start planning the event, and then begin putting lights up in October.

The event brings in a huge crowd. Capra says 2018’s opening weekend brought about 70,000 people to Johnson City.

Friday, Nov. 29 was opening night and featured fireworks. There are also parades, and a special visit from the Grinch.

For information, visit the event’s website.

PHOTOS: Johnson City's Holiday Lights Spectacular

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

One dead, another injured in North Austin shooting

Second crash in Belize kills another North Texas resident during cruise ship shore excursion, police say

Police chief: Officer working Thanksgiving gets Starbucks cup with 'PIG' written on it