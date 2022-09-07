Former Longhorn football player brings custom fashion to South Congress

Following the launch of his esports organization, Gamers First, a former Texas Longhorn and NFL player enters the fashion world.

AUSTIN, Texas — Konnect, a new fashion boutique, has opened its doors near the South Congress shopping district.

The boutique is brought to Austin by Kenny Vaccaro, co-founder of Gamers First, an esports organization. Vaccaro opened up Konnect with partners, including local entrepreneurs Gino Silvas, Will Harper, Jake White and Rafael Mercardo.

The former Texas Longhorn and NFL player is now welcoming visitors to browse the new shop, which features a variety of designer collections.

Konnect will rotate designer several brands where guests will be able to browse a selection of shoes, apparel, vintage tees, hats, accessories and more. The space will offer visitors the opportunity to find multiple designers in one location with a selection of apparel for sale including the following brands: Louis Vuitton, Dior, OFF-WHITE, Fear of God, Amiri, Rhude, Just Don and many more.

Shoes for sale include Jordans, Nike Dunks and OFF-WHITE collabs, ranges of Travis Scott sneaker collabs, Yeezy’s and more limited-edition footwear. In addition, Vaccaro will be designing custom apparel for Konnect and the Kollective called the “By Kenny” line. Fans of Gamers First will also now be able to find branded merchandise and represent Austin’s esports organization.

Inspired by a lifelong interest in fashion, Konnect is a store Vaccaro says he wants men, women and kids to know there's something for everyone.

Vaccaro said he grew up always loving fashion and putting pieces together but he didn't have the money to afford it. Now with the opening of Konnect, he wants to bring a unique twist of fashion to Austin shoppers.

"I want this to be an experience. I want it to be special, to be curated. I want it to be high-end, but not bougie. We want to treat everybody with respect and hold that value high, but at the same time, hold a certain brand integrity level," said Vaccaro.

Konnect is part of the 22,000-square-foot gym, the Kollective, and the 5,000-square-foot, newly updated Gamers First facility.

“Fashion has always coincided with my love for both gaming and football, since these industries are all interconnected. I’m excited to introduce Austin to the designer wear that I’ve always been a fan of and offer customers one place to explore a variety of luxury brands," said Vaccaro.

Konnect features a custom, hand-painted sign by Andrew Manning, a local artist who uses traditional techniques including hand lettering, glass gliding and custom mural painting. Konnect will expand shopping options around South Congress and join other high-end retail neighbors.

Konnect is located at 200 Academy Drive and is open from Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with online shopping.