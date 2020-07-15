A simple craft that will keep your kids busy and won't cost you anything

Creating a collage will let your kids express their creativity.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough, but it seems a little more difficult right now. It can be hard to keep your kids busy while they stay safe at home.

Collages are a simple craft that won’t cost you any money. You can use items that are already in your home.

The other nice thing about this craft is you don’t need to supervise much. There are scissors involved, so if you have really young kids they might need help. Other than that, we let our kids just create, and it kept them occupied for a while too. But keep in mind, this can be a fun craft for adults too.

If you’re looking for ways to teach little kids while doing this craft, have them write words, count the amount of things they have on their collage or discuss shapes and colors.

Here's what you need:

Scissors

Glue

Thick paper (to use as your base)

Some ideas for creating a collage include using old magazines, construction paper, craft sticks, stickers, markers, old pictures,and really anything else you can find in your house.

As for the steps, it's up to you. The freedom is what makes collages fun.

Happy crafting!