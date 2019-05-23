AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Sibley, an Austin philanthropist who is credited with saving the Austin Symphony more than once, died Wednesday at 95.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Sibley – along with Jare Smith and Jo Anne Christian, together known as the "Three J's" – was also a driving source in getting the Long Center built in Austin.

Dan Bullock DAN BULLOCK...REMEMBERING THE SIBLEYS... Chip (Dr. John) Oswalt just called to relay the passing of Jane Sibley. What an amazing woman. What an impact on Austin. We have a Symphony due to this force...

In addition to the symphony, Sibley worked in the areas of charity, historic preservation and art. According to the Statesman, her early civic work "helped energize" the Texas Historical Commission and The Contemporary Austin, then known as the Laguna Gloria Art Museum.

Sibley was also a published author, having written a memoir titled 'Jane's Window: My Spirited Life in West Texas and Austin.'

The Statesman reports that the Sibley family has asked for privacy and that no memorial plans have been announced.

