AUSTIN, Texas — Hunting and fishing licenses for 2019 to 2020 went on sale Thursday on the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.
For Texas residents that are both avid hunters and fishers, there are a variety of combination packages being offered at a better value than buying the licenses individually.
Super Combo License Package, $68
Includes:
- Resident hunting license
- Resident fishing license
- Archery endorsement
- Freshwater fishing endorsement
- Saltwater fishing endorsement with a red drum tag
- Upland game bird endorsement
- Migratory game bird endorsement
For those 65 and older, the package only costs $32
Combo Hunting and Fishing Packages
- Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $50
- Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $55
- Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $60
For those 65 and over:
- Senior Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $16
- Senior Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $21
- Senior Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $26
Any Texas resident that is on full-time active military service is eligible to receive select packages for free with proof of their service for the six months prior to the application for the license.
RELATED:
South Dakota man loses hunting privileges for wasting meat of bear he killed in Colorado
Texas Parks and Wildlife may allow 4-day doe hunts
Trespassers, unlicensed perps common issues during hunting season in Texas
For non-residents who want to hunt in the great state of Texas, there are several options available depending on what you want to hunt and fish.
- General Hunting, $315
- Spring Turkey, $126
- Special Hunting, $132
- 5-Day Special Hunting, $48
- Banded Bird Hunting, $27
- Trapper's, $315
- Freshwater Package, $58
- Saltwater Package, $63
- All-Water Package, $68
- One-Day All-Water License, $16
You can find more information about specific licenses and packages through Texas Parks & Wildlife's Licenses page.
WATCH: Sewage release impacts hundreds of fish in Brushy Creek
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code
23-year-old arrested after bringing 'several weapons' to Pease Park
San Diego photographer warns parents after son’s pictures appear on disturbing Instagram page