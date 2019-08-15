AUSTIN, Texas — Hunting and fishing licenses for 2019 to 2020 went on sale Thursday on the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.

For Texas residents that are both avid hunters and fishers, there are a variety of combination packages being offered at a better value than buying the licenses individually.

Super Combo License Package, $68

Includes:

Resident hunting license

Resident fishing license

Archery endorsement

Freshwater fishing endorsement

Saltwater fishing endorsement with a red drum tag

Upland game bird endorsement

Migratory game bird endorsement

For those 65 and older, the package only costs $32

Combo Hunting and Fishing Packages

Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $50

Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $55

Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $60

For those 65 and over:

Senior Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $16

Senior Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $21

Senior Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $26

Any Texas resident that is on full-time active military service is eligible to receive select packages for free with proof of their service for the six months prior to the application for the license.

For non-residents who want to hunt in the great state of Texas, there are several options available depending on what you want to hunt and fish.

Non-resident hunting licenses

General Hunting, $315

Spring Turkey, $126

Special Hunting, $132

5-Day Special Hunting, $48

Banded Bird Hunting, $27

Trapper's, $315



Non-resident fishing licenses

Freshwater Package, $58

Saltwater Package, $63

All-Water Package, $68

One-Day All-Water License, $16

You can find more information about specific licenses and packages through Texas Parks & Wildlife's Licenses page.

