AUSTIN, Texas — Hunting and fishing licenses for 2019 to 2020 went on sale Thursday on the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.

For Texas residents that are both avid hunters and fishers, there are a variety of combination packages being offered at a better value than buying the licenses individually.

Super Combo License Package, $68

Includes:

  • Resident hunting license
  • Resident fishing license
  • Archery endorsement
  • Freshwater fishing endorsement
  • Saltwater fishing endorsement with a red drum tag
  • Upland game bird endorsement
  • Migratory game bird endorsement

For those 65 and older, the package only costs $32

Combo Hunting and Fishing Packages

  • Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $50
  • Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $55
  • Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $60

For those 65 and over:

  • Senior Combo Hunting and Freshwater Fishing, $16
  • Senior Combo Hunting and Saltwater Fishing, $21
  • Senior Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing, $26

Any Texas resident that is on full-time active military service is eligible to receive select packages for free with proof of their service for the six months prior to the application for the license.

For non-residents who want to hunt in the great state of Texas, there are several options available depending on what you want to hunt and fish.

Non-resident hunting licenses

  • General Hunting, $315
  • Spring Turkey, $126
  • Special Hunting, $132
  • 5-Day Special Hunting, $48
  • Banded Bird Hunting, $27
  • Trapper's, $315

Non-resident fishing licenses

  • Freshwater Package, $58
  • Saltwater Package, $63
  • All-Water Package, $68
  • One-Day All-Water License, $16

You can find more information about specific licenses and packages through Texas Parks & Wildlife's Licenses page.

