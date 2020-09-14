Keep cool with your own DIY foldable fan

Keep your kids busy by following these simple steps.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. It seems especially difficult right now. It can be hard to find things to keep your kids entertained. We are here to help. Every week we've been offering crafts and projects to help little ones stay busy.

This week we are making a craft that will come in handy during these hot Texas days. These foldable fans let you and your kids express your creative sides while also keeping cool.

We usually like to offer crafts that will keep kids distracted on their own, but this isn't a project that they can do solo. It involves a drill and hot glue gun.

Let's get into it!

Here's what you need:

Thick paper (We used watercolor paper.)

Craft sticks

Drill

Hot glue gun

Decorating supplies (markers, paint, stickers, glitter, etc)

Scissors

Brads (a.k.a. fasteners)

Step one:

Drill holes in five craft sticks. Make sure the holes match up.

Step two:

Connect your craft sticks by putting your fastener through the holes. We used either long fasteners or two short fasteners on both sides.

Step three:

Draw your fan shape on your thick paper. You can see how wide your fan should be drawn by spreading out your craft sticks the amount they'll be when you open your fan.

Step four:

Cut out your fan.

Step five:

Decorate your fan with markers, paint, glitter, stickers or whatever you want.

Step fix:

Open your craft sticks to match your fan and hot glue them to the paper.

Step seven:

Once your glue is dry, fold your fan.

Step eight: