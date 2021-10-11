How to make a cute welcome sign for your door or front porch

You don't need to spend a ton of cash to make something unique and fun.

AUSTIN, Texas — All welcome signs are starting to look the same. With the holidays quickly approaching, you want to make sure your outdoor decor will impress, not give your guests déjà vu!

That's why I'm going to show you how to make your own welcome sign – and how to make it under budget.

Here is what you need:

Wood in whatever shape and size you want

Paint in the color of your choice

Paintbrush

Wood stain in the color of your choice

Clean rags

Gloves

Sharpies for wood in the color of your choice

Hot glue gun and glue

Optional: Stencil for letters

Directions:

Time to get creative! I went for a minimalist look – are you surprised? Tape off a design and add the first coat of paint. I went with a stain. Then let it dry. Tape and add the second layer of paint. I chose black paint. Tip: to speed up the drying process, use a blow dryer! Add the "welcome" saying of your choice with the sharpie. Be sure to use colors that have a sharp contrast. With the hot glue gun, add florals, glitter, bows and whatever else you want!

Happy D-I-Y-ing!