Made by Mariel: How to pot a plant

If you are looking to add some fresh blooms and color to your landscape, let's talk about how to properly pot a plant.

AUSTIN, Texas — Spring is in full swing and that means gardens need to be freshened up. If you are looking to add some fresh blooms and color to your landscape, let's talk about how to properly pot a plant.

Items needed:

Pot

Plant

Soil

Water

Garden gloves

Things to consider

When picking a pot, look for drainage holes on the bottom of the pot or make sure drainage holes can be added. This is helps soil stay healthy and limit mold from taking shape.

Something else to consider is the type of soil. There are many choices depending on the type of plant that will be planted. It is best to do research ahead of time or ask the local gardener!

If using a big pot, consider filler plants. These are plants that are added to 'fill' up space in the pot. Part of the plant research should include complimentary plants.

The Process

1. If using the same pot, remove the old plant and soil. Clean out the pot with water.

2. Add drainage holes if needed.

3. Add soil to the base of the pot.

4. Take the plant out of the old container and loosen up the roots.

5. Place the plant, roots down, into the new pot and soil.

6. Fill soil (and fertilizer if needed) to the top of the pot.

7. Add water.

8. Enjoy!