Made by Mariel: Home office renovation, Part 1

Home renovations can be expensive. Learn how to save money with DIY projects!

AUSTIN, Texas — Renovating a home can be expensive. Why not do it yourself?

This month, I am taking you on a journey by showing you how I am transforming a part of my home.

There are three simple goals for this space. I want the space to be bold and modern, have storage and I want it to function as an office.

I'm tackling the bold first by adding an accent wall. To do this, I'm using the best and most diverse tool known to a DIY-er: paint. When picking an accent wall, take into consideration what location of the room you want to be a focal point.

Tools:

paint

painter's tape

roller

brush

hammer

pry bar

box cutter

something to protect your floor

Steps:

Clear the room! Remove trim by wedging a pry bar behind the trim using the hammer. If the trim is caulked, use the box cutter along the top of the trim. Tape off the area to be painted and lay out material to protect your floor. Paint! Make sure to use the roller for most of the wall and use the brush for the edges.

Wait for it to dry before any other step.

We'll tackle the storage problem next time!