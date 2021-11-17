Made By Mariel: DIY door decor

Make your holiday guests feel welcome right when they arrive with unique door decorations you made yourself!

AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are here and that means the guests will be arriving soon. The best way to greet incoming guests is by making sure the front porch is warm and inviting.

To do this, we are taking our projects from the last two weeks – a wreath and welcome signs – and adding them to the front porch.

Here is what you need:

A wreath

Welcome signs

A box

Burlap

Hot glue gun and hot glue

Christmas trees

Pumpkins

Spray paint (I went with gold glitter)

How to:

Take the burlap and use it to wrap the cardboard box, then use hot glue to secure it. This is going to be used as a table. Fluff the Christmas trees. Yes, Christmas trees! We are going to extend the use of holiday decor by adding plastic pumpkins instead of traditional ornaments. I spray-painted the pumpkins with glitter to keep in line with the color scheme of the rest of the decor. After the pumpkins are dry, add them to the trees. Voila: a fall tree! Add in the welcome signs and the wreath to top it off.

Tips:

Keep it balanced. By balancing the decor, the eye will be drawn to the front door.

Add height. I used the cardboard box to add height to the signs to make it appear like a larger doorway.

Have fun! Holidays are stressful enough, so there's no need to add this to the stress.

Here's a look at my finished porch!

Happy D-I-Y-ing!