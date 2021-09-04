Making It with Mariel: How to make DIY garden boxes

Try this budget-friendly way to organize your garden.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's springtime in Texas which means it is time to freshen up the garden!

Garden box planting has grown in popularity during the pandemic. It is just what it sounds like – planting in a box.

Garden box planting has many benefits including fewer weeds and better water retention. Raised garden boxes also allow for a longer growing season because they warm the soil quicker and keep it warm for a longer period.

Making your own box allows you to customize the size of your garden and it also makes it more budget-friendly.

Here is a list of materials:

6 fence panels (these are already treated for outdoor use)

1 fence post, 4 inches by 4 inches by 8 feet (make sure it is treated for outdoor use)

Screws

Drill

Measuring tape

Something to write with

Miter saw

Note: If you do not have access to a miter saw, ask your lumber provider to make the cuts for you!

Making it:

The fence panels will make the walls of the box while the fence post will make the corners for the box. This box is 3 feet wide by 3 feet long. To achieve this, cut each panel in half. The height of the box will be three panels, which is roughly 17 inches. Cut four 17-inch corners from the post. Remember to measure twice and cut once. Stand the four corner pieces in a square. Attach one panel to the bottom outer edge of the corner piece. Repeat with each side, making sure the panels touch at each corner in a 90-degree angle. To attach, pre-drill a how before inserting a screw. This will keep the wood from splitting. Work up! Keep attaching more panels until desired height. Optional: paint!

The main benefit of making your own garden box is the money you save. A box like this retails for about twice as much as it takes to make.

If you make your own, share it with us on social media! Use the hashtag #DaybreakATX. And stay tuned for more DIY projects coming in May!