Looking for a unique fall decoration? Here's how to make a DIY wreath

Making your own seasonal wreath will save you money!

AUSTIN, Texas — Has it happened to you yet?

Maybe you're taking a stroll through your neighborhood when your eyes are drawn to a nearby front door. You've just bought the same wreath!

This can all be avoided with a little DIY. The best part? Making your own wreath is a money saver!

Here is what you need:

A metal ring

Hot Glue Gun

Hot Glue

Twine

Florals of your choice

Scissors

Wire Cutters

Floral Wire

Anything extra!

Directions:

Wrap the ring with twine. To do this, add one drop of hot glue to the ring, attach one end of the twine to the glue, then wrap it around the ring. Be sure to add additional drops of hot glue to the ring and twine as you go for security. Add the florals! I kept it simple by only adding florals to one side. This also keeps the cost down. Design tip: try to keep the florals balanced – what you do to one side, do to the other. Example: If you add a rose to one end of the ring, add it to the opposite end too. Once you have the florals in place, secure them by adding hot glue to the stems and the ring as well as wrapping the stems to the wire with the floral wire. Use the wire cutters to trim any extra stems you don't fancy. Now add the extra. This can vary from ribbon to plastic pumpkins. Another idea: adding your family's last name! Whatever you add, be sure to secure it with floral wire and hot glue. Hang on the door!

It is that easy! I love that the wreath will be unique.