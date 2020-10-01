AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to spruce up your home, this is the weekend to do it.

The 22nd annual Home and Garden Show is coming to the Austin Convention Center.

The Home and Garden Show is a great place to shop for anything for your home. From decorations to services, there's a little something for everyone. The event also has playsets for kids, workshops and a guest appearance from Ty Pennington. You may recognize Pennington from Extreme Makeover Home Edition.

RELATED: Working for the Weekend | Art, theatre, exercise and more

Paul with Stones and Scapes in Austin said guests can expect to find many things to improve their homes at the event.

"They can see the different examples of the options that we offer as far as outdoor kitchens, water features, planting, stonework and see things in the live setup," he explained. "They can learn what to expect once we do the installation."

Paul added that an event like this requires lots of preparation and that it took him about two weeks to set everything up.

The event begins Friday, Jan. 10, and ends on Sunday. Tickets cost $8 if you purchase them online and $10 if you purchase them at the door.

WATCH: What to expect at Home and Garden Show

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man attempted to abduct woman jogging in southwest Austin: APD

Timeline: Strong storms expected Friday afternoon

Man who ‘took out’ Texas church shooter will receive Medal of Courage in Austin

Austin teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Instagram