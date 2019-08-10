AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, pint-sized Picassos! The annual "Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest" is now open.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and Austin Energy are encouraging artists between the ages of five and 10 to create and enter an original drawing of the Zilker Holiday Tree into the contest.

Artists may use crayons, ink, watercolors, pastels, colored paper or paint to create their artwork.

The top three selected winners from each age category – Junior Division, ages five to seven, and Senior Division, ages eight to 10 – will be publicly recognized and get to help light the Zilker Holiday Tree on Dec. 1!

Here are the rules:

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Art must show the Zilker Holiday Tree.

Only one entry is allowed per child.

Artwork must be no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches. Any artwork that is larger will be automatically disqualified.

Paper thickness only. The artwork must fit into a flat frame with the above dimensions.

You must completely fill out the entry form – which is available in English and Spanish – cut it out and attach it to the back of the artwork.

All artwork becomes the property of the Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest, City of Austin upon submission.

You can find the entry form available for printing at the Parks and Recreation website.

All artwork must be delivered or mailed to: Parks and Recreation Department, Office of Special Events, 200 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, 78704.

For questions about the contest or to make alternative arrangements for delivery, you can call the Office of Special Events at (512) 974-6797 or email reservations@austintexas.gov.

To see winning artwork from previous years, visit the Zilker Holiday Tree Flickr page.

