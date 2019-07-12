HOUSTON — There is a Santa Claus in Houston (visiting from the North Pole, of course) whose photo sessions are selling out because so many parents what their kids to meet the St. Nick who looks like them. He’s known as "Black Santa Houston."

Magan Butler-Coleman has been working since the summer to organize the photo sessions held at the Media Block in Houston. Santa is a teacher and actor by day and goes by the name Kelvin Douglas.

Butler-Coleman came up with the idea because she wanted her 2-year-old son to see a Santa that looked like him.

"It’s always great to have a Santa that provides a reflection for all children, no matter their background," Butler-Coleman said. "To know that Santa can be a reflection of a black child and Santa could be a reflection of a Hispanic child, it lets them know that there is some room for them to grow into whatever it is they’d like to be."

"It’s a wonderful way for kids to see diversity,” Santa said. “When they see a black Santa, a white Santa, an Asian Santa, and even an Hispanic Santa, you’d be surprised at the number of parents who also want to take a picture with good old Santa!"

Butler-Coleman has been overwhelmed and overjoyed by the positive response they’ve received.

"There has been so much excitement around having Santa in Houston. The phone calls, the emails, I can’t actually respond to all of them!" she said.

The next event with Black Santa Houston is Saturday. It has already sold out. Organizers are trying to add more dates due to demand. You can follow their Facebook, Twitter pages for updates.

