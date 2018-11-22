Netflix is a content machine. It releases a new original show or movie at least once a week, and it knows what the people want — literally because of its algorithms.

And, apparently, one of the things people want is Christmas movies. Because Netflix has released six live-action originals in the past year, with another slated to be released by the end of November.

But, of course, people want Christmas movies! It’s a genre unlike any other, full of love, magic and a healthy dose of silliness that you can only properly enjoy during one time of the year.

So, with that being said: We decided to watch all of Netflix’s original Christmas movies…within 24 hours. One of our digital producers, Britny, set herself to locking into a world of homemade gifts, twinkling lights and cavity-inducing sweetness for a full day. Her brain is now snow slush, but she survived to tell you which of the movies you should binge immediately and which you should skip entirely.

Now, let’s break ‘em down.

A Christmas Prince (released Nov. 17, 2017)

A Christmas Prince follows two grand romantic movie traditions: a “fish-out-of-water” story, with royals, and a tale of “journalist falls for their subject.” It’s got it all: family secrets! A ball! A sister with a knowing smirk! Horseback riding! It’s like if The Princess Diaries and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days had a baby, but slightly less good than that combo implies. Still, it’s decent and fluffy in a predictable way. (If you do love this one, you’re in luck: the sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, will be released Nov. 30.)

El Camino Christmas (released Dec. 8, 2017)

As it turns out, Tim Allen plus Christmas does not always equal family-friendly fare. El Camino Christmas is a Christmas movie in the way that Die Hard is: They’re both movies that take place at Christmastime. Otherwise, it’s a crime movie about bumbling small-town cops escalating every situation. It’s darkly funny at times, and Vincent D’Onofrio is great as an alcoholic cop, but otherwise, it’s skippable.

Christmas Inheritance (released Dec. 15, 2017)

Christmas Inheritance truly gets what being a Christmas movie is all about. Sure, it’s got romance and comedy and a little bit of drama. But ultimately, it’s about the spirit of giving and being kind — helping others out whenever you can. It’ll make your heart feel full and put a smile on your face. Highly recommend.

The Holiday Calendar (released Nov. 2, 2018)

The Holiday Calendar falls somewhere in the middle of good and “meh.” The good: actual Christmas magic! By way of an antique advent calendar that may or may not be able to predict the future. The bad: The execution of that idea is a little too hokey. Definitely skippable.

The Princess Switch (released Nov. 16, 2018)

The Princess Switch gets everything right. It takes all the good things about the previous Christmas originals — a bit of royalty, a dash of Christmas magic, some sweet giving spirit — and puts it all together. Plus, it’s part of a tried-and-true rom-com subgenre, the modernized adaptation (in this case, The Prince and The Pauper). A must-watch.

The Christmas Chronicles (released Nov. 22, 2018)

The Christmas Chronicles has got a healthy dose of Christmas magic, but it isn’t exactly heartwarming. Kurt Russell hams it up as Santa, but by the time the CGI elves appear, you get the feeling that things have gone off the sleigh rails. Overall, it’s definitely skippable — unless you run out of classics to watch.

And that’s a wrap (pun intended). Six Christmas movies in 24 hours — and now you know which ones are worth the watch!

Happy holidays — and happy bingeing!

