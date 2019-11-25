AUSTIN, Texas — It's the time of year for giving and "We Are Blood" is seeking blood donations ahead of the holiday season.

The organization, which provides blood to 40 hospitals in Central Texas, said it sees a decrease in donations during the holiday season. This is because many people are out of town and businesses are closed.

"Peoples’ schedules fill due to holiday commitments, we see fewer blood donors at our centers and mobile blood drives," We Are Blood explained. "Blood donations made now through the end of the year will make a life-saving difference for patients and their families this holiday season.

In order to fill this gap, the organization will be hosting several blood drives from now through December at two Austin malls.

There will be blood drives at the Barton Creek Square and at the Lakeline Mall.

Here are the schedules:

Barton Creek Square

These will take place on the lower level of the mall in front of where Sear's used to be.

Nov. 25, 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 29, 30 and Dec.1 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 20, 21, 22, 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lakeline Mall

These will take place on the lower level of the mall in front of Macy's and between the escalators.

Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 25, 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Dec. 26, 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28, 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 from 9:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Jan. 2, 3, 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who donate or attempt to donate will receive a free Alamo Drafthouse movie pass, We Are Blood said. If you donate in December, you will also receive a pint of Amy's Ice Cream too.

