NORTH POLE RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, Chuanying — Christmas might be just right around the corner, but one police department is reminding drivers Santa is still making his naughty or nice list.

The Chester Police Department in Vermont has set up radar speed signs that read “naughty” or “nice” depending on how fast drivers are going. The signs are placed in a 30 mph zone.

“We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!” Police posted to its Facebook page.

And, if you’re still wondering where you fall on the naughty or nice list, you can look up your name on the North Pole Government: Department of Christmas Affairs list online.

