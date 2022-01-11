UPS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in the Austin area

UPS will hold its annual "Brown Friday" event this weekend, where it plans to hire nearly 525 seasonal employees.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a seasonal gig? UPS is hiring for the holiday season.

UPS said it plans to hire nearly 525 seasonal employees in the Austin area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 9020 Tuscany Way in Austin.

Across the country, UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees. That hiring process begins on Saturday with more than 450 in-person and virtual events nationwide. UPS said applicants can get hired in just 25 minutes.

The upcoming hiring weekend is part of a broader effort by UPS to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday rush.

UPS said seasonal opportunities are a proven pathway to a career with the company. Nearly 35,000 seasonal UPS employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

If you're unable to attend this weekend's hiring event but are still interested in working for UPS this holiday season, you can apply online.

