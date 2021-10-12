Texas DFPS, Partnerships for Children join forces for holiday toy drive

More than 16,000 toys have been donated to Partnerships for Children's Holiday Wishes program this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — One toy drive is making sure thousands of Central Texas children have a perfect Christmas morning.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is working with Partnerships for Children (PFC) to begin distributing gifts to more than 6,000 kids throughout Central Texas as part of PFC's annual Holiday Wishes toy drive. Approximately 1,500 children will receive gifts in Travis County alone.

Marcus Cantu, who oversees the Holiday Wishes program, said the toy drive brings joy and normalcy to children in the Child Protective Services (CPS) system.

“We want every child to have a nice holiday break and enjoy their time off of school,” Cantu said. “We want these children to have something to play with on Christmas morning and feel just like everyone else this holiday season.”

Over the last month, volunteers have been sorting through the gifts, which were donated by more than 500 sponsors. On Monday, Dec. 13, trucks loaded with gifts will leave Partnerships for Children's warehouse on West Anderson Lane for drop-off sites throughout Central Texas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, CPS workers in Travis County will pick up gifts for children in the greater Austin area.

DFPS and Partnerships for Children said this year, more than 16,000 toys have been donated to the Holiday Wishes program. Community members have also provided about $47,000 in monetary donations.